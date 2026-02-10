Florida freeze pushes up corn and green bean prices

Pricing on Florida corn and green beans is strengthening following the recent freeze in the state. "The Florida crop was heavily damaged by the freeze so the supply on both items is very limited until sometime in April. There's going to be a several week-gap in supply," says Robert Reesor of Rouge River Farms.

© Rouge River Farms

While growers were able to harvest corn and green beans that were ready ahead of the freeze, they also worked ahead of the weather event to harvest as much product as they could. "There are very few pockets that are going to have intermittent supply for the next several weeks but it's not going to be enough supply," adds Reesor.

Limited demand for corn and green beans

As for demand, February is generally a lower demand month for both items. "Up until the freeze, it was typical demand," he says. "I'm expecting many will drop out when the market prices get really, really high. So it's limited demand on very high pricing."

© Rouge River Farms

That price has already strengthened on corn and green beans quite a bit and it could go even higher. The tight supply has also pushed up pricing on product from Mexico–it has a good supply on both items, though not enough to cover the gap fully.

Meanwhile, Georgia will begin planting its corn and green bean crops in a few weeks.

