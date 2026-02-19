Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

U.S. pistachio shipments up 23% year to date in on-year cycle

The Administrative Committee for Pistachios released its February 16, 2026, shipment report, covering the fifth month of the 2025/26 crop year. Pistachios follow a natural on-year and off-year cycle, with 2025/26 classified as an on-year. All figures are reported on an in-shell equivalent basis, with kernel weights converted using a 0.45 ratio.

January 2026 shipments totaled 96.7 million pounds, up 32.3% year on year and 23.2% above the five-year average. Export shipments rose 52.1% compared with January 2024/25, reaching 65.9 million pounds, while domestic shipments increased 3.4% to 30.8 million pounds. Compared with the prior on-year January 2023/24, total shipments were 15.8% lower.

© Mintec/Expana

Crop year-to-date shipments from September through January reached 639.7 million pounds, up 23.0% versus the previous crop year and 34.1% above the five-year average. Export volumes increased 28.6% year on year to 485.0 million pounds, while domestic shipments rose 8.2% to 154.7 million pounds. Compared with the prior year 2023/24, total shipments remain 4.2% lower.

From a supply perspective, January receipts totaled 1.57 billion pounds in-shell equivalent, flat month on month and indicating that new crop inflows have largely concluded. Receipts were 41.6% above January 2024/25 and 5.3% higher than January 2023/24, the last on-year comparison.

Adjusted January inventory stood at approximately 1.517 billion pounds, up 0.3% month on month following routine shrinkage and shelling flows. Estimated marketable inventory ended January at 876.0 million pounds, down 9.5% month on month as shipments reduced available supply. Marketable inventory was 13.3% higher year on year and roughly unchanged compared with January 2023/24.

© Mintec/Expana

Market data show shipments running 23.0% above the prior year and 34.1% above five-year averages, although remaining 4.2% below the comparable on-year benchmark. Export markets are trailing the previous on-year pace by 7.6%, while domestic shipments exceed the prior on-year level by 8.5%.

Receipts reflect high production, while inventory drawdowns continue as shipment activity progresses. Participants report a steady to firm pricing trend supported by inventory movement and shipment levels that remain above historical averages, even as volumes trail the prior on-year record.

Source: Mintec/Expana

Related Articles → See More