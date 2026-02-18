Australia launches macadamia retail data project in U.S., Germany, and China

The Australian macadamia industry is launching a new project aimed at strengthening its position in key export markets, including the USA, Germany, and China.

Funded by Hort Innovation and delivered by NielsenIQ, the initiative will provide quarterly retail data designed to support decision-making across the supply chain. The reporting will cover sales value, volume, market share, and average price for macadamias, benchmarking performance against other nut categories in major global markets.

© Hort Innovation

More than 75 per cent of Australia's macadamia crop is exported to over 40 countries. The project is intended to improve visibility on demand and pricing trends in leading nut markets.

For the first time, the reporting will include data from major Chinese e-commerce platforms, in addition to existing offline and online retail coverage. The industry states that these insights will assist growers, exporters, and marketers in adjusting export strategies and responding to shifts in demand or pricing.

Hort Innovation GM of Marketing and Communications Karina Keisler said: "Access to timely, reliable market data is a game-changer for the industry. These insights will help Australian macadamia growers and marketers stay ahead of global trends, strengthen their position in key markets, and ensure the industry continues to deliver value for growers and the broader economy."

The project builds on previous collaborations with NielsenIQ and aims to enhance the sector's ability to monitor market performance relative to other nut categories.

The initiative, project MC25001, is funded by Hort Innovation using macadamia research and development levies and contributions from the Australian Government.

