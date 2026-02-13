“Walnuts are relatively inexpensive to purchase in food retail stores”

The new marketing season for California walnuts has started on a positive note, with a larger harvest than initially expected and better results than last year, according to Jens Borchert of PALM Nuts & More. "The harvest is larger than originally estimated and therefore better than last year," he says, adding that there will likely be a higher share of large-caliber nuts in the jumbo and large grades. Kernel quality is also good overall, although heavy rain during the second half of the harvest posed some challenges. Prices have remained stable since the start of the season, even as abundant yields are creating some pressure on volumes.

© PALM Nuts & More

The Chandler variety (walnut kernels) dominates Californian cultivation, followed by the Howard variety.

Delayed start of the new marketing season

Logistics remain a key concern. Borchert notes that sea container transit times from California are currently very long, partly because shipping companies have shifted freight capacity to Asia. In addition, strikes in European seaports and extended transit times have complicated deliveries. "Newly harvested walnuts from California have only really been available on local markets after the Christmas season," he explains. Despite these delays, supply has remained sufficient throughout the year, supported by the long availability of Chilean walnuts and solid harvests in European producing countries such as France and Portugal.

California and Chile continue to dominate the European food retail market, but China is becoming an increasingly relevant supplier. European buyers increased their purchases from China in the 2024/25 season, although Borchert points out that quality can vary significantly, and it remains unclear whether this trend will persist.

Walnut consumption continues to rise

Consumption trends in Germany are relatively stable, with a slight recovery in demand for walnuts in the shell after years of decline. Even discounters are now offering walnuts year-round. Despite inflation and rising price sensitivity, walnuts remain popular. "Compared to other types of nuts, such as almonds, walnuts are quite inexpensive to purchase in food retail stores," Borchert notes, adding that this price advantage supports continued consumer demand and growth potential in retail.

Additional regulations and bureaucracy

PALM Nuts & More focuses on the procurement and marketing of Californian walnuts, handling import logistics, freight booking, storage, customs clearance, packaging, and distribution. However, increasing regulation is placing additional pressure on the sector. Borchert highlights challenges related to new requirements such as the German Food Act and the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which will take effect in 2030. A large share of walnuts in German retail is sold in packaged form, meaning both product and transport packaging must be registered and documented. He questions the practical implementation of these rules, especially for walnut kernels, noting the difficulty of balancing reduced packaging with hygiene and product protection requirements.

