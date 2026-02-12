Almond Alliance appoints new members to board of directors

The Almond Alliance has appointed two new members to its Board of Directors, adding policy and operational experience to the organization's leadership structure. Melissa Frank of The Wonderful Company and Patrick Mason of Supreme Almonds of California have joined the board.

"Melissa and Patrick each offer a valuable perspective shaped by hands-on experience and a strong commitment to California agriculture," said Alexi Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Almond Alliance. "Their expertise will be instrumental as we continue advocating for the almond community and navigating an increasingly complex policy and operating environment."

© Almond Alliance

Frank serves as Vice President, Senior Associate General Counsel – VP, Government Affairs for The Wonderful Company, where she leads government relations efforts for the company and its affiliated brands, including Wonderful Orchards and Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds. Her experience includes work on water, land use, and environmental policy. She has also held leadership roles with several agricultural and policy organizations at the state and national levels.

Mason oversees production at Supreme Almonds of California. His responsibilities include daily plant operations, quality assurance, and continuous improvement initiatives. His background includes processing, equipment management, and operational efficiency.

The organization also acknowledged the departure of Dave Thiel and Alec Pacini from the Board of Directors, noting their service during their respective terms.

In addition, the board approved a one-year extension of Katie Staacks' term.

"We are grateful for Dave and Alec's years of service and pleased to extend Katie's term as we continue building momentum and delivering value to our members," Rodriguez added. "Strong leadership remains essential as we protect what matters and build what's next for the almond industry."

For more information:

Almond Alliance

Tel: +1 209 300 7140

www.almondalliance.org