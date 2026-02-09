Early almond bloom in Butte County raises frost and rain concerns

Almond growers in Butte County, California, are approaching the almond bloom, which marks the start of the 2026 almond crop. Trees in the region are expected to enter bloom soon, but warmer-than-normal winter temperatures may accelerate development, increasing exposure to cold snaps and rainfall forecast later in February.

"Almond bloom is the beginning of the almond growing season here in the North State," said Colleen Cecil, executive director of the Butte County Farm Bureau. "It's when the almond crop is basically created."

The bloom typically runs from mid-February through early March. This season, higher temperatures may push some orchards out of dormancy earlier than usual. While mild conditions support bee activity and pollination, rain and low temperatures can interrupt the process.

"Once the rain happens or the temperatures begin to dip below freezing level, then the blossoms, which are very delicate, sometimes can't withstand that," Cecil explained. Bees used for cross-pollination usually do not fly in rain or when temperatures fall below 50 degrees, which can limit pollination and reduce fruit set.

Growers are monitoring weather forecasts that include colder conditions and rainfall later in the month. These conditions can slow pollination and increase disease pressure, including risks of brown rot and jacket rot during bloom.

Berton Bertagna, owner of Bertagna Family Farms, described orchard management during this period as a "scramble" due to rapid weather changes. In response, growers are applying fungicides ahead of rainfall and using irrigation systems during freezing conditions to limit frost damage.

Almonds are a core crop in Butte County and contribute to local agricultural output. California accounts for all U.S. almond production and about 80 per cent of global supply. As a result, bloom conditions in regions such as Northern California influence national and international market outcomes.

Bertagna noted that crop size also affects market dynamics, as higher production can place downward pressure on prices through supply and demand effects.

As bloom approaches, producers across Butte County are focused on managing short-term weather risks. The outcome of the 2026 almond crop will depend on conditions during the bloom window and the effectiveness of frost, disease, and pollination management practices.

