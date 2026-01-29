Ramadan is single largest date consumption holiday globally

This year, Ramadan will be celebrated from February 17 until March 19, signifying peak date consumption globally. "While dates are increasingly consumed year-round, Ramadan remains the single largest consumption holiday," says David Baxter with Bard Valley Natural Delights. "About 15 to 20 percent of annual sales come from Ramadan," he added.

Strong export and domestic sales

Exports have an important share in total sales with particularly high interest from Southeast Asia as well as Australia and New Zealand. Due to shipping times, demand from regions outside North America picks up early while domestic sales start increasing about two weeks prior to Ramadan. In the U.S., cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago typically lead the Ramadan sales surge as they have large Muslim populations, accounting for most of the Ramadan period sales.

While not all sales numbers are in for this year, it is shaping up to be another big Ramadan selling period. Last year, Bard Valley Natural Delights witnessed a 42 percent sales lift during Ramadan and this year, that number is expected to be roughly the same. On an annual basis, the total U.S. date category is up 26 percent, and Bard Valley Natural Delights is outpacing the category growth in both dollars and volume with 30 percent.

Gift giving

The 2025 fall harvest of dates was down a bit from 2024 due to cooler weather and some late season rains in Yuma, Arizona and California's Coachella Valley. "Nevertheless, quality and sizing are looking excellent, and we have plenty of volume to fulfill commitments and retailer growth," shared Baxter. Highest in demand by retailers and consumers are the 2, 5, and 11 lb. bulk date boxes. During Ramadan, shoppers purchase larger boxes since dates are traditionally enjoyed two times daily: at the start of the day before sunrise and when breaking the fast in the evening. Gift giving is a big part of Ramadan with window lid boxes being highly desired due to their nice presentation.

