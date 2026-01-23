Walnuts added to 2025–2030 U.S. dietary guidelines

The 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) place greater emphasis on nutrient-dense foods, including nuts, as part of recommended dietary patterns across age groups.

In the updated guidelines, nuts are identified as a source of plant-based protein and unsaturated fats within whole foods. Walnuts are also included in the accompanying scientific report as a "rich source of [omega-3] ALA," and, for the first time, are visually represented in the revised food pyramid.

Within the framework of a 2,000-calorie diet, the DGAs recommend one ounce of nuts or seeds, or two tablespoons of nut or seed butter, as part of the three to four daily servings of protein foods. The guidelines further advise that potentially allergenic foods, including nut butters, may be introduced to infants alongside complementary foods at around six months of age.

"This marks an important step in gaining broader recognition that walnuts, as a healthy and real food, should be part of our daily lifestyle," said Robert Verloop, CEO of the California Walnut Commission (CWC). He added that the inclusion reflects "30 years of investment in sound, scientific health and nutrition research by the California walnut industry."

During the development of the new DGAs, the CWC submitted feedback referencing more than 240 published research studies on walnuts and their role in dietary patterns. According to the organization, this body of research was intended to support the inclusion of walnuts in science-based dietary recommendations.

The commission continues to fund research in areas including gut health, sleep, cognitive function, heart health, and metabolic health. Rachel Blaine, scientific advisor to the CWC, said, "Through CWC's Global Health Research Program, we're fueling science that speaks to health and wellness, and supporting researchers exploring the topics that truly matter to consumers."

Beyond specific food groups, the DGAs also reference a broader policy focus on domestic food systems. According to the guidelines, "We are realigning our food system to support American farmers, ranchers, and companies who grow and produce real food."

The updated DGAs are intended to guide federal nutrition programs, health professionals, and consumers over the next five years, with an emphasis on whole foods and dietary patterns aligned with current nutrition science.

