U.S. Almond Board targets new demand channels worldwide

Innovation within the almond category continues to develop, with almonds now present across a wide range of grocery categories. Over the past year, almonds were included in nearly 10,000 new products worldwide, reflecting continued activity in product development. The Almond Board of California is exploring ways to support and expand global demand for California almonds by aligning market viability, operational feasibility, and consumer relevance.

Understanding the future consumer

At the 2025 Almond Conference, Lu Ann Williams of Innova Market Insights outlined how shifting consumer preferences are influencing almond demand. While taste remains central, consumers increasingly focus on nutrition, functionality, ingredient composition, and lower sugar. Protein, fiber, and clean-label attributes continue to gain importance. Snacking habits are reinforcing this trend, with 60 per cent of Gen-Z consumers eating more than one snack per day, and 40 per cent substituting snacks for meals.

Looking ahead, Innova identified six food trends for 2026: protein, gut health, indulgence, beverages, plant-based products, and mind balance. Due to their broad applicability, almonds are being positioned across each of these categories.

Where growth is happening

The United States remains the leading market for almond product launches, with further scope for premium formats such as chocolate-coated almonds and dairy-alternative drinks. India follows as a growth market where almond use extends beyond whole nuts into value-added formats across retail channels. Asia accounts for nearly one-third of new almond product launches in 2025, particularly within beverage applications ranging from milk teas to malt drinks.

Driving demand in the university and college space

The Almond Board has also focused on the college and university foodservice segment, which serves around 15 million students daily across more than 3,500 campuses and represents an industry valued at US$18 billion. Dining formats include halls, cafés, bars, food trucks, and catering operations, with menus increasingly shifting toward items such as ramen and sushi.

India positioned for accelerated growth

India continues to be identified as a long-term growth market. According to Amitoj Singh of Boston Consulting Group, current almond usage spans bakeries, cafés, sweets, cereals, ice cream, and personal care products. Consumer priorities include health, convenience, and premiumisation.

To address this demand, four areas were outlined: consumer engagement, product-developer education, collaboration with regulatory and food science bodies, and partnerships with foodservice brands. Pilot campaigns with coffee chains have already generated new product concepts.

Looking ahead: Sustaining momentum

Across markets, consumer focus remains on taste, nutrition, and convenience. The Almond Board continues to align product development and engagement strategies with these trends. As Clarice Turner of ABC stated, "If we come together, think differently and innovatively about this and embrace what almonds could be, we will be unstoppable in this space."

