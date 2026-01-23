For sale: Poortcamp 10, De Lier

At business park ALC Poortcamp, this unique high-visibility location is available for sale. The existing agro-logistics distribution and packaging centre will become available in Q2 2026 and has an energy label of A+.
© Batenburg Bedrijfshuisvesting
The multi-storey industrial building, comprising conditioned spaces on the ground floor and first floor, cold storage facilities, offices, and parking areas, has a total floor area of approximately 13,222 m² on a plot of 10,457 m².
© Batenburg Bedrijfshuisvesting
The complex was built in 2008 and features a steel structure for the office areas and a concrete structure for the industrial space. It is fully utilised as a multi-level distribution and/or packaging centre for trade and activities within the agro-logistics sector. The building is almost entirely air-conditioned.
© Batenburg Bedrijfshuisvesting
Ground floor:
- Office space/entrance: 150 m²
- Logistics space (supply): 855 m²
- Storage area: 96.5 m²
- Conditioned warehouse space: 5,206 m²
- Total: 6,307.50 m²
1st floor:
- Office space: 605 m²
- Canteen/dressing room: 672 m²
- Conditioned warehouse space: 4,946 m²
- Total: 6,223 m²
Mezzanine floor:
- Lead offices: 86.5 m²
- Total: 86.5 m²
Second floor:
- Office space: 605 m²
- Total: 605 m²
Ground level:
- Docks: 10 Pieces
- Parking spaces: 82 units
© Batenburg Bedrijfshuisvesting
Click here to go to the website with more property information
© Batenburg BedrijfshuisvestingFor more information:
Batenburg Bedrijfshuisvesting
Tel: +31 (0) 174-282555
[email protected]