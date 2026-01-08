For lease: New distribution centre at Nieuw-Reijerwaard, Ridderkerk

A new distribution centre is currently under construction at Nieuw-Reijerwaard in Ridderkerk.

DC Logipoint in Ridderkerk is a new, high-quality logistics development with a BREEAM Excellent certification, covering a total of 20,783 m². Of this, approximately 18,112 m² is warehouse space, around 1,565 m² is mezzanine space, and approximately 1,106 m² is office space. The project is located on the Nieuw-Reijerwaard business park in Ridderkerk. The logistics DC consists of two units, has 21 loading docks, a clear height of 12.20 metres, and is highly suitable for (cooled) logistics activities. The building also offers approximately 165 parking spaces as well as around 4,000 m² of enclosed outdoor area.

© Ridderkerk Logistics BV

Click here for an interactive model

DC Logipoint is available as a whole or in separate units. Warehouse A comprises approximately 7,541 sq. m. with 8 loading docks, while Warehouse B comprises approximately 13,242 sq. m. with 13 loading docks.

DC Logipoint has a total gross lettable area of approximately 20,783 m² and is divided as follows:

Floor area:

Warehouse A:

Warehouse (unrefrigerated): 6,102.2 m² GLA

Office space: 571.8 m² GLA

Mezzanine: 867.4 m² GLA

Parking spaces: 60

Warehouse B:

Warehouse (unrefrigerated): 12,009.8 m² GLA

Office space: 533.9 m² GLA

Mezzanine: 697.8 m² GLA

Outside area: 4,000 m² GLA

Parking spaces: 105

Click here for more details

For more information:

De Mik Real Estate Partners B.V.

Lichtenauerlaan 140 (Brainpark II)

3062 ME Rotterdam

+31 (0) 10 453 03 03

[email protected]