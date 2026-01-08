Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

For lease: New distribution centre at Nieuw-Reijerwaard, Ridderkerk

A new distribution centre is currently under construction at Nieuw-Reijerwaard in Ridderkerk.

DC Logipoint in Ridderkerk is a new, high-quality logistics development with a BREEAM Excellent certification, covering a total of 20,783 m². Of this, approximately 18,112 m² is warehouse space, around 1,565 m² is mezzanine space, and approximately 1,106 m² is office space. The project is located on the Nieuw-Reijerwaard business park in Ridderkerk. The logistics DC consists of two units, has 21 loading docks, a clear height of 12.20 metres, and is highly suitable for (cooled) logistics activities. The building also offers approximately 165 parking spaces as well as around 4,000 m² of enclosed outdoor area.

© Ridderkerk Logistics BV
Click here for an interactive model

DC Logipoint is available as a whole or in separate units. Warehouse A comprises approximately 7,541 sq. m. with 8 loading docks, while Warehouse B comprises approximately 13,242 sq. m. with 13 loading docks.

DC Logipoint has a total gross lettable area of approximately 20,783 m² and is divided as follows:

Floor area:
Warehouse A:
Warehouse (unrefrigerated): 6,102.2 m² GLA
Office space: 571.8 m² GLA
Mezzanine: 867.4 m² GLA
Parking spaces: 60

Warehouse B:
Warehouse (unrefrigerated): 12,009.8 m² GLA
Office space: 533.9 m² GLA
Mezzanine: 697.8 m² GLA
Outside area: 4,000 m² GLA
Parking spaces: 105

Click here for more details

For more information:
De Mik Real Estate Partners B.V.
Lichtenauerlaan 140 (Brainpark II)
3062 ME Rotterdam
+31 (0) 10 453 03 03
[email protected]

Publication date:

Related Articles → See More