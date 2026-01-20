Spanish nuts and dried fruit aim to expand their presence in Europe

Spanish nuts and dried fruit seek to expand their presence in the European Union (EU), amid an international landscape marked by US tariffs and the opening of new markets, including Mercosur countries and China.

The nut sector faces trade challenges: while the U.S. has imposed a 15% tariff on certain European products, the EU proposes a 500,000-ton entry quota for American nuts at a 0% tariff.

According to Josep María Pelegrí, Director of the Spanish Dried Fruit Association (AFSE), the impact of these measures remains unclear. "There is greater interest from European ingredient companies and retailers in Mediterranean almonds and local products from the Mediterranean diet," he said.

For example, the German retailer Edeka has chosen to sell Iberian almonds instead of Californian almonds in its stores. Pelegrí expects that Spanish almonds will strengthen their position in the European market over the medium term and highlighted the domestic trade's dedication to supporting local production.

The Mercosur agreement creates new commercial opportunities for Spanish nuts, providing access to a market of approximately 700 million people. Pelegrí emphasized that the sector is experiencing a positive environment in both the EU and Latin America.

China is a growing market. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food is negotiating with China to export pistachio nuts. Expectations are "good," but Pelegrí calls for simplified, common-sense phytosanitary protocols.

Pere Ferré, president of the Spanish Almond and Hazelnut Exporters' Association (SAB-Almendrave), highlighted that nuts are increasingly valued by the industry and are linked to health benefits. He also emphasized their potential as ingredients in products such as milk or almond flour.

Recent production trends have been positive, particularly for almonds and pistachios, as shown in official data. For the 2025-2026 season, the MAPA forecasts almond production at 467,521 tons, which is 24% higher than the previous season and 8% above the average of the past five years.

Source: efeagro.com