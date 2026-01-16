USDA plans US$20 million almond purchase under Section 32

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced plans to purchase up to US$20 million worth of almonds under its Section 32 authority. The purchase forms part of a broader US$80 million package allocated to specialty crop procurement for distribution through federal nutrition assistance programmes.

The announcement was made during the 107th American Farm Bureau Federation Convention and covers domestically produced almonds, grape juice, pistachios, and raisins. These commodities will be sourced for use in food assistance channels.

© Almond Alliance

According to the USDA, the purchases will be managed by the Agricultural Marketing Service and distributed through programmes overseen by the Food and Nutrition Service, including food banks and the Emergency Food Assistance Program. Section 32 commodity purchases are used to support domestic agricultural markets while supplying food assistance outlets.

Solicitations for the purchases are expected to be issued in the near term through the USDA's Web-Based Supply Chain Management system. Contracts are planned on a firm fixed-price basis, with deliveries made FOB destination to locations across the United States.

Under the programme rules, all products must be grown, processed, and prepared within the United States. Further details on solicitations and vendor eligibility will be provided by the Agricultural Marketing Service as the procurement process advances.

For more information:

Almond Alliance

Tel: +1 209 300 7140

www.almondalliance.org