Citrus industry in Florida prepares for cold snap

Florida citrus growers are closely watching the temperatures in the state with predictions of a cold front coming. "We're cautiously optimistic," says Mathew Joyner, executive vice president and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, who notes that the bulk of the cold is expected towards the north of the state. "Much of our growing area, if things hold as we're currently seeing predicted, should be in that 33°F range which is pretty manageable for our growers."

While the cold snap is coming as growers are moving towards the end of harvesting their early varieties of citrus, which will be followed shortly after by Valencia production, growers are making sure that their irrigation systems are ready, jets are cleared and pumps fuelled up. That's ultimately how growers freeze protect–microjet irrigation provides warm water that creates a layer of ice to protect and insulate the fruit and keep temperatures more moderate. "It also looks like there's going to be continued wind which helps keep frost down," adds Joyner.

Duration is key

As the industry remains on watch, Joyner is optimistic that as long as temperatures don't drop dramatically below what's predicted for any duration, that there won't be a gap in supply.

While the current crop is on watch, so is next year's crop. Trevor Murphy, vice-president of the Highlands Citrus Growers Association is just wrapping up his Hamlin harvest within the next week and looking ahead at next season.

Earlier cold snaps

"This season, we've had two other cold snaps that did get colder than forecast and we had frost nip on some new flush a couple of weeks ago so the trees are a little confused," Murphy says, adding that the first cold snap was around Halloween and the second between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which did damage some younger trees in pocketed areas of cold. "After that, the temperatures warmed up into the 70s and 80s so the trees are pushing a bit of an off-bloom right now. I think they're calling for a two-wave bloom this year. We prefer that the trees stay dormant for a uniform bloom but it's not looking like that's how it's going to shape up this season."

Meanwhile the industry is also looking ahead at more colder temperatures coming on Monday morning. "Even with this, there's a lot of optimism in the industry right now. There are those who are replanting and the USDA just released their estimate for the upcoming year and we're going to be around what we were last year," says Murphy, noting that would be an increase given the lost acreage in Florida. "We made it through this season without a hurricane–it's amazing what not having a hurricane will do. It's still a bit of a question as far as quality but everybody's trying their best to get there."

