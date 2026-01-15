Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

China takes 61% of Australian almond exports

Australian almond exports continue to record solid demand, according to the industry's November sales figures.

After nine months of the current selling season, total sales volumes have already exceeded those achieved in all previous seasons except last year. Export activity remains concentrated in key destinations, with China accounting for 61 per cent of total exports.

© Almond Board Australia

Market conditions have also been influenced by developments in the United States. Pricing from California has remained firm, supported by crop receipts for 2025 that indicate production will be lower than the 3 billion pounds projected in the industry's official Objective Estimate.

Attention is now shifting to external factors that may influence trade in the coming period. The Australian dollar has fallen below US$0.67 for the first time in more than 12 months, which could affect export competitiveness. At the same time, emerging geopolitical tensions globally are being monitored for their potential impact on trade activity in 2026.

© Almond Board Australia
Australian Almonds
Tel: +61 (0) 8 8584 7053
www.almondboard.org.au

