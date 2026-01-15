High-impact date displays available for Ramadan

As Muslim shoppers begin preparing for Ramadan, Natural Delights® is encouraging retailers to begin merchandising dates the first week of February to meet rising demand ahead of the holiday, which begins February 17 this year. With dates playing a central role in Ramadan traditions, early, prominent displays ensure shoppers can stock up before the start of daily fasting, while also capturing incremental sales tied to Super Bowl entertaining, when shoppers are building baskets for gatherings and game-day spreads.

Based on the lunar calendar, Ramadan begins with the sighting of the new moon, and celebrators typically begin purchasing dates well in advance to ensure they have enough on hand for pre-dawn meals, daily fast-breaking, and family gatherings throughout the month. The company is supporting this demand with two-, five-, and 11-lb. bulk date boxes designed for high-traffic merchandising.

© Bard Valley Natural Delights

A look at a Canadian Ramadan retail display.

"Dates are traditionally enjoyed at the start of the day before sunrise and when breaking the fast in the evening, making them a staple throughout Ramadan," said Alexandra Molumby, senior brand manager at Natural Delights. "By merchandising early and pairing dates with complementary items, retailers can better support Muslim shoppers while driving incremental sales across the store."

This creates a strong opportunity for cross-merchandising halal-friendly products such as Arabic coffee, nuts, nut butters, rice, and Middle Eastern spices. These combinations align with traditional Ramadan eating occasions and encourage expanded basket-building as shoppers prepare for a month of fasting and shared meals.

Natural Delights continues to see increased adoption of its mini- and full-size pallets, which help retailers create visually impactful Ramadan displays. The brand's signature red bulk window boxes serve as a clear visual cue for Ramadan shoppers, helping retailers establish a dedicated destination for dates and related products.

© Bard Valley Natural DelightsMolumby says by merchandising early and pairing dates with complementary items, retailers can better support Muslim shoppers while driving incremental sales across the store.

The company's average weekly dollar and volume sales increased 29 percent, according to Circana data. As the Muslim population in the U.S. continues to grow and Ramadan gains broader cultural visibility, demand for dates during this period continues to rise nationwide.

Retailers who begin featuring highly visible date displays in early February can maximize sales, enhance the shopping experience, and demonstrate cultural awareness during one of the most important seasons for date purchases.

For more information:

Bard Valley Natural Delights

[email protected]

https://www.naturaldelights.com/