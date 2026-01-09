Andalusia has distributed 37.6 million euros in DANA aid

On Thursday, during a visit to a farm in El Ejido affected by the DANA, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, highlighted that by the end of 2024, the Junta de Andalucía had distributed 37.6 million euros in aid to compensate for the damages that this weather event caused in the Andalusian countryside.

This aid is part of Measure 23 of the Andalusian Rural Development Program and is intended for owners of agricultural and livestock holdings that have suffered losses due to DANA and subsequent storms. In total, 2,043 Andalusian farmers and livestock producers have received this direct aid.

The Regional Minister stated that the province of Almeria was one of the hardest hit by these severe weather events. To date, 1,395 growers in the area have received 28.9 million euros, representing more than 76% of the total aid allocated in Andalusia to compensate for damages caused by the DANA.

As an example, he noted that the farm he was visiting, owned by José Toro Ruiz, received 23,372 euros in direct aid because the DANA had damaged 0.97 hectares of the farm's 1.74 hectares.

He also said, "Unfortunately, these extreme weather phenomena are becoming more and more frequent."

Francisco Góngora, the mayor of El Ejido, thanked the Ministry of Agriculture for providing 27.6 million euros in aid to help mitigate the serious damage caused by the DANA in the municipality. "This aid will allow 1,325 growers in the municipality of Ejido to recover part of their losses, following damage that affected more than 5,000 hectares of greenhouses, with significant losses to roofs, structures, and production."

2025 has been a particularly challenging year for the Andalusian countryside, marked by a series of climatic and health challenges, including the DANA, storms, drought, and bluetongue. In response, the Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development has allocated 53.8 million euros from EAFRD funds to support Andalusian farmers and livestock producers impacted by these events, assisting 11,643 farm owners across the region.

In Almeria, aid includes DANA benefits for 1,395 growers, 2.47 million euros for drought relief to 2,340 growers in the north, and over 7 million euros from the Junta's own funds granted in 2024 to help mitigate the effects of the lack of rainfall.

