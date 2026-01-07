China sees opportunity in production and demand for chestnuts

While Italy has long been known as a top chestnut-growing country, shipping its product to the U.S., China is also expanding its production of the nut. "That is where we are mostly bringing in chestnuts from," says Eyal Nahoumovich of Gaia Produce. "China has become a major grower. China has close to 90 percent of the world's chestnut production."

© Gaia ProduceChina is expanding its production of chestnuts.

Chestnuts are grown in a few parts of China, with Dandong being a notable growing region. Chile also has chestnut production with its growing season in April-May, though the country aims to ship until September–a time of year where chestnut demand is limited, if any, in the U.S.

The seasonality of chestnuts

Meanwhile, demand for chestnuts is highly seasonal in the U.S., with consumption peaking primarily around Thanksgiving and extending somewhat into December. That said, shipping products from Asia is now meeting a more expanded consumption window.

A look at processing chestnuts at the border.

"There is the Moon Festival in September, though that holiday happens right at the time of picking in China, so there are some shipments," says Nahoumovich, noting that the volume from this year's crop from Asia looks similar to the volume last year at this time. "In Europe, they eat chestnuts when they're available, and you may see them until May. In the U.S., 80-90 percent of consumption occurs at Thanksgiving. Many importers, especially from Italy, stop importing after Thanksgiving, though demand continues to Christmas."

Chestnuts from Asia are also not priced as strongly as those from Italy, which have higher handling costs.

