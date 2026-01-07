Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

USDA report

Pistachio demand steadily rising in China

Demand for pistachios in China has been steadily increasing, driven by rising consumer awareness of their health benefits and the growing popularity of nuts as a snack. This trend has positioned China as one of the largest pistachio importers globally, with most imports coming from the United States and Iran. U.S. pistachios are particularly favored for their superior quality. Chinese consumers tend to prefer large, uniformly colored pistachios with a high split rate. Packaging and branding strongly influence purchasing decisions. Innovative product offerings, convenient packaging, and ongoing consumer education are key to enabling U.S. pistachios capture a larger share of the market.

Click here for the full USDA report

