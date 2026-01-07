Belgian nut specialist strengthens operations and structure

A new group identity, operational growth, and an ambitious site expansion. That is how Ranobo celebrated its 30th anniversary. Big plans mark that milestone. This Belgian family business supplies the retail, foodservice, and industrial sectors. Despite challenging market conditions, Gilles Jeuris, Ranobo's CEO, is confident about the future. "We have faith in our strengths: quality, service, and cooperation. That's been our driving force for 30 years," he says.

© Ranobo

Stable path through a volatile market

Fluctuating raw material prices, geopolitical tensions, and varying harvests keep the nut market volatile. "Sales keep going, but conditions are constantly changing. We must thus adapt quickly, tap into new markets, and seek out segments with real added value. That's key." That strategy is working: Ranobo grew by 15% this year, topping its annual 10% target.

New group identity

In early 2025, Ranobo acquired Deco Foods, a nut-processing company serving the food industry. That expanded Ranobo's activities to a third pillar alongside retail and food service. "Next year, we'll launch a new group identity that brings Ranobo, Colosseum, and Deco Foods together." Each company will remain independent but will have a single, recognizable structure.

© Ranobo

"Internally, that will strengthen cooperation; externally, it will define who we are and what we can jointly offer. You will be able to see the new corporate identity and communication campaign on social media and at joint trade fair participations," Giles explains.

Expansion and automation

To support that growth, Ranobo is expanding and automating its operations. Recently, the company purchased 5,000 m² of land adjacent to its main premises in Turnhout, Belgium, with construction scheduled to begin in 2027. "That expansion will allow for increased in-house production and improved service to markets in the south." To improve efficiency, Deco Foods will also be relocated to Turnhout later.

© Ranobo

Automation plays a central role. Colosseum has commissioned a new packaging line capable of producing 180 small pillow bags per minute. "That line is crucial to remaining competitive. Customers are ordering ever-larger volumes, while margins barely increase. Automation allows us to produce faster and more consistently, with less pressure on staff," Giles points out.

People-centered

Despite technological advances, people remain central at Ranobo. "We deliberately invest in training, career opportunities, and team development. That ensures commitment and stability. In a tight labor market, that's invaluable."

© Ranobo

Healthy products keep gaining popularity, and nuts fit this trend perfectly. Ranobo wants to grow 10% per year, a goal the company has achieved for 17 straight years. "We've built a solid foundation. We're now further strengthening that with our new group structure, investments, and above all, our people. As one team, we continue growing. That's what Ranobo stands for," Giles concludes. (JF)

© Ranobo

