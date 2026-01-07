Emilia storm leads to falling prices for Moroccan fresh produce

The suspension of maritime rotations between the two shores of the Mediterranean due to weather conditions paralyzed Moroccan exports of fresh produce to Europe for three days. The difficult logistical conditions are compounded by the weather-induced difficulties encountered at farms, at a time when cold and humidity are delaying crop development, even in the regions least affected by Storm Emilia.

Beyond the suspension of deliveries, harsh weather conditions are causing problems with the arrival of shipments. Asmaa Latmani, export manager at BL Agri, a packaging house located in Agadir, explains: "Storm Emilia has affected Moroccan exports not only by causing logistical delays, but also by having a direct impact on the quality and prices of fruit and vegetables."

© BL Agri

The exporter explains, "Delays in shipping and delivery have led to a deterioration in the quality of certain fresh products, particularly the most sensitive products (tomatoes, peppers, soft fruits), due to prolonged waiting times and storage constraints."

The suspension of maritime connections lasted three days, between Friday and Monday, according to statements by the Moroccan Association of Intercontinental Road Transport (AMTRI). However, exporters continue to struggle. Latmani says, "The temporary blockage of exports created a delay, which led to the simultaneous arrival of large quantities of produce on European markets. This sudden and massive influx disrupted the balance between supply and demand, putting downward pressure on prices despite stable demand. The storm therefore had a double negative impact: a loss of value linked to quality and a fall in prices due to the concentration of supply over a short period."

It will take time to return to normal working conditions, Ms. Latmani continues. "Storm Emilia is no longer as violent as it was at its peak, but its effects continue to be felt, particularly through residual weather disruptions, logistical delays, and a gradual recovery in exports," she concludes.

