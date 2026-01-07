U.S. pistachio November shipments up 8.8 percent compared to November 2024

The Administrative Committee for Pistachios released its shipment report on December 15, 2025, showing higher volumes for the third consecutive month of the 2025/26 crop year. Pistachios follow an on-year and off-year production cycle, with 2025/26 classified as an on-year. All figures are reported on an in-shell-equivalent basis to allow comparison between kernel and in-shell products.

November 2025 shipments reached 186.2 million pounds. This represented an increase of 8.8% compared with November 2024 and 43.8% above the five-year average. Export markets accounted for most of the growth, with volumes rising by 10.7% year on year to 158.2 million pounds. Domestic shipments totaled 28.0 million pounds, down 0.9% from the same month last year.

Compared with the previous year in November 2023/24, total shipments were 4.8% higher. Export volumes increased by 7.5%, while domestic shipments rose by 3.7%. Relative to the five-year average, export shipments in November were 59.0% higher, while domestic volumes were up 4.1%.

For the first three months of the 2025/26 crop year, from September through November, cumulative shipments reached 409.4 million pounds. This was 14.5% higher than the same period in 2024/25 and 37.1% above the five-year average. Export shipments totaled 316.8 million pounds, an increase of 17.3% year on year, while domestic shipments rose by 6.0% to 92.6 million pounds.

When compared with the prior on-year period in 2023/24, cumulative shipments were up 9.0%, with exports increasing by 8.4% and domestic volumes by 11.0%. Relative to the five-year average, export shipments were 44.7% higher and domestic shipments 16.3% higher.

Crop receipts through November totaled 1.57 billion pounds, reflecting the on-year production pattern. This was an increase of 41.6% compared with the 1.11 billion pounds received during the same period in 2024/25. Compared with the previous year in 2023/24, receipts were 5.4% higher.

Final production estimates for the 2025 crop remain in the range of 1.55 to 1.6 billion pounds, revised down from earlier projections of 1.6 to 1.8 billion pounds. Based on receipts to date, production has already reached record levels, although some additional volumes may still be recorded.

According to the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council, global pistachio production is expected to decline despite the record U.S. crop. Lower output in Iran and Turkey is contributing to the global reduction. The Iran Pistachio Association revised its 2025 crop estimate down by 6% to 225,000 metric tons, or approximately 496.0 million pounds. In Turkey, weather conditions affected production during an off-year cycle.

