New ‘Parpareil’ almond approved for public release

A new almond cultivar known as 'Parpareil' has been approved for public release, following multi-year evaluation by researchers and industry partners in California. The variety was named after Parlier, California, and the widely grown 'Nonpareil' almond, reflecting similarities in nut characteristics and processing performance.

'Parpareil' was selected for nut quality comparable to 'Nonpareil', including kernel appearance and processing traits. The cultivar is self-compatible, meaning it can set nuts without cross-pollination from other almond varieties. This reduces reliance on honey bees for pollination and allows orchards to be planted with a single variety, which can simplify orchard layout and harvesting logistics.

The Agricultural Research Service (ARS) research team collaborated with university and industry stakeholders to assess the cultivar's suitability for commercial production. Regional variety trials conducted by the Almond Board of California and the University of California evaluated yield, nut quality, and agronomic performance. These trials indicated that 'Parpareil' produces high yields and meets industry standards for kernel characteristics.

According to Rodrigo Krugner, Research Leader at the San Joaquin Valley Agricultural Sciences Center's Crop Diseases, Pests, and Genetics Research Unit in Parlier, the cultivar combines several production-related traits. He noted that the variety is harvested early, has a high crack-out rate, and shows low incidence of defects such as doubles, twins, creases, or damage associated with navel orangeworm. He also stated that the variety has not shown particular susceptibility to known almond diseases during trials.

Kernel traits include light-colored, smooth, and sweet kernels. The hull opens fully at maturity, which supports mechanical harvesting and processing. 'Parpareil' shows similarities to both 'Nonpareil' and another cultivar, 'Yorizane', based on breeding line comparisons.

Researchers also point out that self-pollinating almond trees can improve orchard management efficiency. Traditional almond production often requires multiple varieties planted in alternating rows to ensure cross-pollination by bees, which can increase management and harvest complexity. A self-compatible variety allows uniform plantings, potentially reducing operational costs.

In July 2025, 'Parpareil' received approval for public release and is expected to become available to almond growers. The cultivar will be deposited in the USDA National Plant Germplasm System, where it will be accessible for future research and breeding programs.

