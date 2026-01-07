Storm Emilia suspends Moroccan fresh produce exports

Storm Emilia has been hitting Morocco since December 13, reaching catastrophic proportions in the city of Safi, where flash floods claimed 37 lives. Moroccan authorities have issued alerts in many parts of the country, and the nation is holding its breath.

© Maroc Meteo

As far as agricultural exports are concerned, the storm has led to a three-day suspension. Mourad Erraguragui, vice president of the Moroccan Intercontinental Road Transporters Association, says, "Maritime rotations to Europe have been suspended since Friday. The last ships that had passed through the strait before the alert was issued had a hard time and certainly regretted it. However, we are seeing an improvement in conditions, and rotations are gradually resuming as of today."

The transport representative adds that national transit times had not been affected: "Outside the disaster areas, there have been no major slowdowns in Morocco. Only international connections have experienced delays of up to 72 hours so far."

The situation is more complicated on the production front. The Souss Massa region, the main production area for exports, although not directly affected, is suffering from adverse weather conditions and a slowdown in harvesting.

An official of the Moroccan Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters states, "There were no extreme manifestations of the storm in Agadir. However, the cold and high humidity are delaying fruit development and causing widespread phytosanitary problems. In the case of tomatoes, for example, the growth of young plants is slowed down, while ready bunches simply do not reach maturity."

"We are heading towards a period of shortage. The situation is not at all bright," he continues.

According to the exporters' representative, the slowdown in production and exports due to the storm comes at a time when the sector is already in crisis. He explains: "We were already experiencing a slowdown in exports before the storm hit. Some markets are unfavorable, and prices are not attractive for many products, while phytosanitary issues limit production."

For more information:

Mourad Erraguragui

Moroccan Association of Intercontinental Road Transport (AMTRI)

Tel: +212 539340706 / +212 539321716

Email: [email protected]

www.amtrimaroc.com

Moroccan Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters (APEFEL)

Tel: +212528848864

www.apefel.org