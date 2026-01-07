“HoneyGlow banana will keep building on its factors of success into 2026”

Half a year after its launch, the results of the HoneyGlow® banana by Del Monte® are very positive. "Thanks to its positioning and organoleptic profile, this concept developed by Fresh Del Monte® following its successful HoneyGlow pineapple, has exceeded the expectations of the company and the limited volumes available in Europe are being sold out week after week," says Thierry Montange, Sr Marketing Director of Fresh Del Monte Europe Africa.

© Del Monte France SAS

"We do not want to rush further volume availability at the production level as the key for this concept is to master a consistent top-notch quality and taste experience from the selected farm with whom we closely work to the table of the gourmet connoisseurs here that search for a different premium experience in the banana category," Mantange explains.

HoneyGlow bananas are now available throughout Europe, but mainly in selected premium store channels, Montange says. "We also have a presence in the supermarket channel with a couple of trusted partners that strategically want to bank on the high value-added segment of the market, but we will stick to our limited availability approach into 2026, building up carefully on channel expansion."

© Fresh Del Monte

During the Fruit Attraction tradeshow in October in Madrid, HoneyGlow bananas were awarded a 2025 Influential Fresh Produce Launch. "We are proud of this early recognition, but we acknowledge that we are just at the start of the story and our focus is to keep the HoneyGlow concept true to its promise," Montange concludes.

For more information:

Claudia Pou

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Email: [email protected]

www.freshdelmonte.com