California ends funding for NASS almond crop report

The Almond Board of California (ABC) Board of Directors has voted to end funding for the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) Objective Measurement Report, a change that will affect how future California almond crop estimates are produced.

The decision follows consultation with growers, handlers, and other industry participants, as well as a review by the Almond Forecast Task Force, which developed recommendations for the Almond Quality and Food Safety Services (AQFSS) Committee. After further discussion, AQFSS provided its recommendation to the Board. According to ABC, the aim is to ensure crop estimates remain factual, unbiased, and aligned with current industry conditions.

ABC has funded the Objective Measurement Report since the 1960s. Industry feedback in recent years has pointed to challenges in accurately capturing production factors, including larger crop sizes, varied grower practices, and weather-related impacts across California's regions.

Although the Objective Measurement Report will no longer receive funding, the California Almond Subjective Forecast released each May by NASS will continue. ABC stated that it plans to continue working with USDA and industry partners to refine crop estimation methods and provide updated information for the sector.

