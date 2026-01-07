Caucasus fruit exporters seize opportunity as Turkey’s frost decimates apricot harvest

Turkey's catastrophic spring frost in April 2025 wiped out nearly 98% of its apricot crop, especially in Malatya, the key producing region. This sudden shortage has caused global prices for dried apricots to skyrocket and left buyers urgently seeking new sources. For Georgia, this has opened a rare opportunity to strengthen its position in the dried fruit export market, states Aleksandre Gambishidze of Agronext Consulting.

© Aleksandre GambishidzeWhile Georgia is not traditionally a major apricot exporter, its favorable weather this season and growing expertise in fruit processing are allowing producers to step in. Exporters report a sharp increase in demand for Georgian dried apricots, as well as related dried products like plums, figs, and persimmons.

"Every box of top-quality dried fruit we can prepare is being snapped up, especially from buyers who usually rely on Turkey," says a Tbilisi-based trader. Prices for dried apricots on international markets have more than doubled since May, making it profitable even for small Georgian processors to scale up their output this season.

Georgia's dried fruit industry has seen steady development in recent years, with increased investment in drying facilities, cold chain infrastructure, and international certification. While export volumes are still small compared to Central Asia, local cooperatives and processors are finding new opportunities in niche and premium markets, particularly in the EU and Gulf countries.

In addition to dried apricots, dried blueberries, apples, and tklapi (traditional fruit leather) are drawing attention from foreign buyers looking to diversify. The Ministry of Agriculture has supported exporters with marketing grants and logistics support, helping them meet EU quality standards.

Neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan are also capitalizing on Turkey's absence, but Georgia stands out for its ability to supply diverse dried fruit products backed by traceability and sustainable practices. Some Georgian companies have already secured new contracts in Poland, Germany, and the UAE.

With Turkey's recovery likely delayed into 2026, Georgian dried fruit exporters have a clear window to expand and establish long-term relationships. The challenge now is to ensure consistency, quality, and branding on the international stage.

As one exporter noted: "This is more than just a market opportunity, it's a chance to show that Georgia can be a trusted supplier of high-quality dried fruits to the world."

For more information:

Aleksandre Gambishidze

Agronext Consulting

Tel: +995 598 74 77 70 (Georgia)

[email protected]