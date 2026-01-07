South Africa lifts Q2 fruit export value to US$3.69 billion

South Africa's agricultural export performance continued to grow in the second quarter of 2025, with exports reaching approximately US$3.69 billion. In the National Agricultural Marketing Council's latest quarterly update, CEO Dr Simphiwe Ngqangweni noted the sector's performance amid what he described as emerging global trade challenges. He stated, "It is encouraging to note the strong export growth amid emerging global trade challenges in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025."

According to the report, export earnings rose by 10 per cent from US$3.35 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and reflected a nine per cent year-on-year increase from US$3.37 billion recorded in Q2 of 2024.

Ngqangweni highlighted the variety of export markets. "The Netherlands was the leading export destination for South Africa's agricultural exports, accounting for 11% of total value of exports, followed by the United Kingdom (8%), Zimbabwe (7%), Botswana (5%), Mozambique (5%), Namibia (5%), the United Arab Emirates (4%) and the United States of America (4%), among others."

Several fruit categories recorded notable growth. "The majority of the top 15 agricultural exports recorded impressive growth over this period, with macadamia nuts leading with a 92% year-on-year growth rate, followed by lemons (58%), oranges (41%), soft citrus (31%), and pears (25%), among others," Ngqangweni said.

Export volumes of apples and lemons continued to dominate. "Apples and lemons were the most exported agricultural commodities, accounting for a share of 7% of total agricultural exports, followed by soft citrus (6%), maize (5%), oranges (4%), and wine and pears (3%)," he reported. "Despite being the most exported commodities, both avocados and maize recorded a year-on-year decline of 25% and 5% respectively during this period."

Ngqangweni said the broader trade balance improved as imports continued to decline. "This export growth reflects resilience and sustained competitiveness, with Q2 exports increasing by 15% and the trade balance improving on the back of reduced imports over the past five years."

However, concerns were raised about the impact of recently introduced US reciprocal tariffs. "Despite South Africa's sustained export growth over the years, the new uncertain global trade reality brought about by the 30% US reciprocal tariffs will most likely have profound negative implications for agricultural exports in the subsequent quarters," he said.

He noted partial relief after the US revised certain tariff categories. "Although the US has recently revised its reciprocal tariff structure, which saw commodities such as fruit juices, avocados, bananas, oranges, and limes, among others, being exempted from these tariffs, approximately 70% of South Africa's agricultural products are still subjected to the 30% reciprocal tariffs."

The NAMC reports that it will continue monitoring trade policy shifts affecting exporters.

Source: AfricanFarming