Adverse rains and slow European market make for difficult start to Greek citrus season

The Greek citrus season is ongoing, as the harvest of winter oranges and mandarins is still in progress. During the current season's harvest, growers and exporters are being faced with several challenges ahead of them, says George Frangistas, managing director of Greek citrus exporter Gefra:

"The Greek citrus campaign is underway amidst some challenging conditions. For one, we've been facing adverse rains since the very start of the season. These rains have resulted in delays for the natural fruit coloration. About 10% of the overall production has been harvested so far, in line with expectations, but with higher sorting costs than expected and insufficient selling prices," he explains. These lower selling prices were caused by a slower market. "At the same time, European markets were slow to build up momentum in terms of sales, which in turn resulted in downward pressure on the selling prices of the fruits."

© Gefra

Despite the challenging beginning of the season, Frangistas is still positive about what the remainder of the citrus season could bring to the exporter. Weather could still turn around, and the demand is expected to pick up as the holidays are approaching: "Overall, it has been a difficult start to the Greek citrus season. However, we do believe that the weather is bound to improve, and thankfully, the demand is finally picking up in view of the holidays,' he explains.

"The overall trading conditions are expected to normalize within the first half of December, so rather shortly. The availability and quality of the citrus will be the basis in order to turn this season around, once cold, dry weather sets in." Frangistas concludes.

