"Lime volumes exceed seasonal expectations"

"For the first two months of the year, lime prices were higher than expected. Supply was limited, there was no old stock, and demand was strong," says Rene Bouman of Sour Supplier by FMI. "That changed in early March, when volumes increased significantly, and quality declined, mainly due to rain in Brazil."

© Sour Supplier by FMI

"However, volumes being loaded are still excessive for this time of year, and supply is far exceeding demand. We have also experienced several delays, which do not benefit quality," the importer continued.

Sour Supplier by FMI attended this year's Fruit Attraction in São Paulo as a visitor. René describes the fair as a great success. "The fair was once again professionally organised by Ifema and had more exhibitors and visitors than last year. The fair offers strong potential for the whole of South America!"

© Sour Supplier by FMIFor more information:

Rene Bouman

Sour Supplier by FMI

Bijdorp-Oost 18a

2992 LA Barendrecht

[email protected]

www.SourSupplier.com