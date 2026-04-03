Florida citrus land sales reach $204.9 million

The Florida citrus sector continues to face structural challenges, with production pressures influencing land use, pricing, and investment activity. Despite this, transaction data shows continued activity in citrus properties, reflecting ongoing interest in the sector.

In 2025, citrus properties in Florida accounted for 79 verified transactions, with pricing varying widely depending on acreage and location. Land values ranged from $3,936 per acre to $56,003 per acre, with total sales volume reaching $204,861,558. The average price per acre was $13,788, representing a 06 per cent increase from the prior year.

A total of 20,352.46 acres of citrus were sold during the year, with an average transaction size of 257.63 acres. Sales ranged from 9.81 acres to 4,633.47 acres. Larger transactions included a 4,633.47-acre sale in Charlotte County for $41,927,100 and a 1,730-acre sale in DeSoto County for $15,930,585, equating to $9,049 and $9,208 per acre, respectively.

Transactions were recorded across 13 counties in Central and South Florida. Polk County led with 25 transactions, followed by Highlands County with 24. Other active counties included Hardee, Charlotte, DeSoto, Lee, Indian River, St. Lucie, Hendry, Martin, Lake, Glades, and Osceola.

Development potential influenced pricing in several cases. Of the 79 transactions, 12 were transitional properties, with pricing between $18,031 and $56,003 per acre. These were primarily located in high-growth counties such as Lake, Polk, and Martin, where factors such as road access, proximity to utilities, and upland availability supported higher values.

There is also a trend of land conversion from citrus to other agricultural uses. In rural counties, including Hardee, Highlands, and Hendry, some growers are shifting to crops such as strawberries, peppers, watermelons, and other fruit and vegetables. Soil conditions, water availability, and land suitability are supporting this transition.

At the same time, the citrus industry continues to face challenges from HLB. The 2025-26 estimate stands at 12 million boxes of oranges, a 2 per cent decrease from the 2024-25 season. Growers are adopting measures such as Individual Protective Covers in new plantings, while oxytetracycline injections are being used to support tree health and fruit quality. Ongoing work on gene-edited trees and support programs is contributing to continued production activity.

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