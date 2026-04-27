Moroccan tomato exports halted as strike and supply concerns grow

Moroccan tomato exporters have stopped operations in response to the suspension of tomato exports, as wholesale market prices decline and consumer groups call for prioritising domestic supply.

Exporters state that the suspension does not necessarily lead to lower prices and instead highlights structural issues in the production chain. Mohamed Zemrani, president of the Moroccan Association of Exporters of Various Goods to Africa and Abroad, said exporters are seeking dialogue with authorities or immediate solutions.

"This sudden and arbitrary decision has created severe crises with our foreign partners," Zemrani said, adding that the suspension has affected the ability to meet obligations to farmers, traders, and transport operators.

He rejected the link between exports and rising living costs, noting that prices of vegetables such as potatoes, cucumbers, and onions have also increased. He added that some imported products from Spain have contributed to stabilising the market.

Zemrani attributed current conditions to disruptions in production chains and called on authorities to address structural issues. He also noted that cost increases are affecting vegetables and other agriculture-related products, and urged the Agriculture Ministry to review policies and align them with trade strategies, including partnerships with African markets.

Consumer groups are calling for a focus on domestic supply. Ali Chtour, head of the Moroccan Association for the Defense of Consumer Rights and a member of the Moroccan Federation of Consumer Rights, said that ensuring local availability should take priority.

"With declining purchasing power and rising prices, citizens are under constant pressure," Chtour said.

He stated that consumer groups are not opposed to exports, but that domestic food security must remain the priority. "The balance between exports and local consumption requires putting the Moroccan citizen's interests above all else," he said.

"Self-sufficiency is the only guarantee against price volatility and social instability under current conditions."

Chtour added that foreign trade and currency generation should follow once the domestic supply is secured.

Source: Hespress English