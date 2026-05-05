The suspension of Moroccan exports of certain items of fresh produce to African markets, introduced on April 13, remains in effect. Exporters are calling for a compromise, while consumer advocates welcome a decision that has brought balance to the local market.

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Mohamed Zemrani, president of the Moroccan Association of Producers and Exporters of Products to Africa, criticizes the hasty nature of the decision. He explains, "The decision was made and immediately enforced without consulting us. We managed to persuade the regulators to release several trucks that were en route to the southern border, bound for African markets; yet, we are calling for a more collaborative approach in the future. Exports of three products to African markets are currently suspended: tomatoes, potatoes, and onions. We are, however, still present on the African markets with consistent shipments of other fresh produce items."

The representative of exporters to the African market criticizes unequal treatment in supplying the African market compared to that of Europe. He explains, "Tomatoes are still being exported to Europe at this time. We are in discussions with regulators to allow us a volume quota similar to that of our colleagues who export to the European market."

"We can only support any measure taken in the interest of consumers and food safety in our country. This does not contradict our call for closer coordination, " Zemrani continues.

On the other hand, in the debate over the export of fresh produce, consumer advocacy groups are spearheading the opposing stance. Ali Chettour, president of the Moroccan Association for the Defense of Consumer Rights, believes that restrictions on exports are justified and effective.

"We have observed that average tomato prices have fallen by a third in the Moroccan market since the introduction of restrictions. Before any discussion regarding the export of fresh produce, we must not forget that the law entitles consumers to a free choice of products in the market, in accordance with their purchasing power. Moreover, food security takes precedence over all other considerations," Chettour says.

"We are not opposed to the fresh produce export industry. We recognize its important role in providing employment for a large workforce and generating foreign exchange. However, there are difficult times when we must support the local market and ensure a steady supply across all wholesale markets in Morocco," he concludes.

For more information:

Mohamed Zemrani

AMPEPAFRIC

Tel: +212 661 449619

Ali Chettour

MADCR

Tel: +212 661 978397