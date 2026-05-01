Global fertilizer markets continue to face mounting pressure amid ongoing geopolitical instability, with industry players warning of a rapidly deteriorating situation following the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

"The situation has been concerning since the start of the war in the Middle East. Fertilizers have become scarce and expensive, putting several countries at risk," according to Wadie Alion Ekladiosse of Pharaohs, an Egyptian fertilizers manufacturer.

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

Ekladiosse was an exhibitor at SIAM 2026 in Morocco

Alongside the disruption of natural gas supply from Gulf countries, one key driver behind this shortage is the tightening of fertilizer export policies. "Several countries have banned fertilizer exports, such as China," Ekladiosse adds.

Despite these challenges, some level of production continues in Egypt thanks to its own production of natural gas, according to the manufacturer. Shortages remain, however, widespread. "We are trying to diversify our raw material sourcing strategies and import from any country where it is possible. Shortages across all types of products, however, are persisting," Ekladiosse continues.

The manufacturer shares that Pharaohs' production capacity has significantly declined in these conditions: "Our production capacity has dropped from 3,000 tonnes in a 24-hour shift to less than 1,000 tonnes."

© Pharaohs

"Growers in all parts of the world are affected by this situation, across all crops. Fertilizers are essential for fruits and vegetables," Ekladiosse stresses.

"We still have the ability to export fertilizers despite all the constraints. Demand is overwhelming, and prices have surged dramatically, increasing by 80% to even 100%," the manufacturer concludes.

For more information:

Wadie Alion Ekladiosse

Pharaohs

Tel: +20 10927 82864

Email: [email protected]