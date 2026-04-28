Favorable market for Moroccan melons

The season for export-oriented Moroccan melons is nearing its end, with the early harvest in Dakhla making way for the ongoing harvest in Marrakech. Production in the Marrakech region has seen a decline in volume compared to the previous season; however, the market remains favorable for producers who have managed to reach it. Hafid Charfaoui, technical director of the Del Sol Refrigerating Plant, shares his insights.

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According to Charfaoui, melon production in Morocco, and more specifically in the Marrakech region, is affected by an unstable climate this season, resulting in quality issues and fungal diseases, which have led to yield and volume losses. The producer adds that this situation has led to a reduction in cultivated acreage over the past few years. While drought is not a concern this season, excessive rainfall and hail have prevented several producers from entering the market.

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On the marketing front, conditions are favorable for Moroccan exporters, according to Charfaoui, a natural result of demand outstripping supply. He adds, "Prices were already good last season at 2.2-2.5 EUR per kilo. This season, with lower volumes, we're at 2.5-3 EUR per kilo."

The strong prices are driven by reduced supply in Morocco but also by a favorable market window and calm competition on the European market, according to the grower, as the season in Italy has just begun, while Spain's season doesn't start until mid-May.

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"The markets with the highest demand this season are Italy, France, Switzerland, and Belgium, and the demand is mainly for the so-called French varieties that we grow, such as Charentais and Cantaloup," Charfaoui continues.

Morocco's melon sector has experienced a difficult period in terms of production, marked by drought and adverse weather conditions. With the emergence of the drought officially declared in January 2026, and the favorable prices achieved this season, Charfaoui expects an increase in acreage starting next season.

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Del Sol's melons in Milano's market

"There will certainly be an opportunistic increase in melon acreage, but it remains to be seen how many growers will be able to withstand the uncertainties. Climate change and unstable production conditions are now the defining factors in agricultural production," the grower concludes.

Morocco's melon export season will continue until May 15-20.

For more information:

Hafid Charfaoui

Del Sol Refrigerating Plant

Tel: +212 6612 02947

Email: [email protected]