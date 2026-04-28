India expands digital mandis for Himachal apple sector

More than 500 stakeholders, including growers, market participants, and scientists, attended the 7th Annual Apple Conclave in Theog, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. Discussions focused on climate variability, declining productivity, and technology gaps in Himachal Pradesh's apple sector, valued at ₹6,000 crore (US$720 million).

Adani Agri Fresh announced plans to expand its digital mandi model following a pilot that traded nearly 1,000 tons last year. The system will be introduced across its controlled atmosphere storage facilities in Rampur, Rohru, and Sainj. Manish Aggarwal said, "We started a pilot digital mandi last year and received a very good response, selling nearly 1,000 tons. Now, we will expand it to all our three plants in Rampur, Rohru, and Sainj so that farmers can directly market their produce digitally and have better price discovery." He added that the system offers a "pre-declared" pricing model and reduces reliance on intermediaries.

CII Himachal Pradesh Chairman Sanjay Suri said the platform aims to connect growers with industry and policy developments. "Our aim is to bring global best practices, new technologies, and policy discussions to farmers who otherwise may not have access to such information. This platform helps align all stakeholders and ensures that farmers are aware of what is happening globally and how they can adapt."

Growers highlighted productivity gaps and climate-related risks. Ankit Bramta said, "This is an important platform where farmers can directly communicate their issues to both state and central governments. We also learn about new technologies, pesticides, and global practices, including those in countries like New Zealand." Prakash Thakur added, "In Europe, apple productivity has reached up to 100 tons per hectare, whereas in Himachal it is still around 6-7 tons. Climate change is affecting crops every year. Platforms like this help farmers understand policies, connect with industry, and adopt better practices."

Himachal Pradesh has about 11 lakh hectares of cultivable land, with nearly 2 lakh hectares under fruit orchards and around 1 lakh hectares dedicated to apple production. Annual output is approximately 5.5 lakh tons.

Participants highlighted the need for orchard management practices, improved planting material, soil testing, and adoption of global production methods. They also pointed to the role of digital platforms and market linkages in supporting the sector under changing climate conditions.

Source: The News Mill