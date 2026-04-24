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Andalucía exports grow as fruit and vegetable shipments increase

Exports from Andalucía increased by 11.4 per cent in February compared to the same month in 2025, reaching €3.829 billion (US$4.13 billion), according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise. This contrasts with the rest of Spain, where exports declined by 0.8 per cent to €31.72 billion (US$34.22 billion).

In the first two months of 2026, Andalucía recorded exports of €7.03 billion (US$7.59 billion), up 2.8 per cent year on year. The region ranks third nationally, accounting for 11.6 per cent of total exports. Imports fell by 13 per cent to €6.08 billion (US$6.56 billion), resulting in a trade surplus of €950 million (US$1.03 billion).

By sector, fruit and vegetables recorded a 16.6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Vegetables remain the largest export category at €1.361 billion (US$1.47 billion), representing 19.4 per cent of total exports. Fruit exports reached €491 million (US$530 million), down 8.6 per cent.

Export destinations show diversification. Europe remains the main market, while non-European countries such as the United States, Morocco, China, and Indonesia are among the top ten. Indonesia recorded the highest growth, increasing by 6,753 per cent to €195 million (US$211 million), accounting for 2.8 per cent of exports. Germany remains the leading market at €999 million (US$1.08 billion), followed by France at €739 million (US$798 million) and Italy at €717 million (US$775 million).

At regional level, six of eight provinces reported export growth. Seville recorded €1.699 billion (US$1.83 billion) in exports, up 27.3 per cent. Almeria reached €1.529 billion (US$1.65 billion), with growth of 12.2 per cent, supported by vegetable exports. Huelva recorded €1.050 billion (US$1.13 billion), down 11.1 per cent, while Cadiz reached €1.011 billion (US$1.09 billion), down 23.7 per cent.

Cordoba exported €613 million (US$662 million), up 11.8 per cent, while Malaga reached €578 million (US$624 million), increasing by 6.1 per cent. Granada recorded €314 million (US$339 million), up 1.1 per cent, and Jaen reached €237 million (US$256 million), up 3.1 per cent.

Overall, the data shows export growth in Andalucía, with fruit and vegetable shipments contributing to the increase.

Source: Sur In English

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