U.S. sets new definition for seedless lemons in grading standards

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is revising the United States Standards for Grades of Lemons, at the industry's request, to align with current marketing trends and provide the industry with uniformity when marketing seedless lemons.

AMS is adding a definition to the United States Standards for Grades of Lemons (as a stand-alone requirement not affecting grade) for the term "seedless," stating that "when marked 'seedless,' a 100-count sample shall have not more than six fruit (or 6%) containing seeds (irrespective of number or development per fruit). Seeds include fully developed and undeveloped seeds (or pips)." In addition, marking requirements for lemons meeting the seedless definition are being incorporated into the standard, also separately from the grade.

The final notice establishing the revised standards was published in the Federal Register on April 13, 2026. The new standards go into effect May 13, 2026, and can be viewed on the AMS website on or after this date.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.ams.usda.gov