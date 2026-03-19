Peruvian agro-exports top US$15 billion with continued EU compliance

Peru's agro-exports exceeded US$15 billion by the end of 2025, according to the National Agrarian Health Service (Senasa), reflecting ongoing compliance with food safety requirements in markets including the European Union.

Senasa stated that products such as fresh blueberries, fresh grapes, avocados, and fresh asparagus continue to position Peru among global food suppliers. The sector's performance is linked to coordination between exporters, producers, and authorities, alongside adherence to phytosanitary and sanitary measures.

According to Senasa, no full shipments of Peruvian agro-exports were rejected at destination borders. However, non-compliant samples have been detected in some cleared consignments during the distribution stage, particularly in EU markets following supermarket monitoring. These cases were notified, and market access remained unchanged.

During 2025, Senasa seized more than two tons of prohibited products and conducted over 3,500 inspections to monitor the sale of registered inputs. The authority indicated that the use of chemical substances outside approved parameters affects product quality and may result in penalties.

A fine of 60 UIT, approximately US$93,900, was imposed on a company in the La Libertad region following a mass intoxication incident. The case involved misleading product information that resulted in the application of an unauthorized dose, affecting more than 300 people.

Senasa also updated guidelines for post-registration programs for agricultural pesticides. These include requirements for registration holders to conduct training activities for producers and other stakeholders under supervision by the authority.

To support compliance with EU food safety requirements, a workshop titled "Strengthening the capacities of the public and private sectors in food safety for exports to the European market" is being held from March 16 to March 24. The event includes representatives from Senasa, the National Fisheries Health Service (Sanipes), the General Directorate of Environmental Health and Food Safety (Digesa), the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur), and the European Union.

These measures form part of ongoing efforts to maintain export standards and ensure continued access to international markets.

Source: Andina