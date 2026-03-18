"India is ramping up hybrid watermelons eyeing Middle East and Europe interest"

India's watermelon sector shows strong export potential as acreage expands and quality improves, says Rupesh Sawant of Navsanjivan Organic FPO. "States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh are stepping up with export-ready fruit thanks to better farm practices and hybrid varieties."

According to Rupesh, India's watermelon production hovers at around 3.2 to 3.5 million tonnes annually across 120,000 to 130,000 hectares, up 8–12% in recent years, driven by domestic demand and Middle East interest. "Maharashtra, Karnataka, and parts of Telangana are currently in season, with harvesting expanding to Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu over the coming weeks," he notes. Sowing kicks off between December-January, with harvests running from March through May or early June, while some southern regions stretch longer depending on the climate.

© Navsanjivan Organic FPO

Rupesh mentions that for exports, the focus stays on premium specifications: "6 to 10 kg fruits with 10 to 12° Brix or higher, with uniform shape, deep red flesh, and sturdy rinds are preferred for long-haul transit. Hybrid varieties like Sugar Queen, Arka Manik, and Black Magic offer consistent size, sweetness, and durability, though preferences shift by state soil and weather. Proper harvesting, grading, and packaging are responsible for enhanced shelf life and transit resilience."

Navsanjivan is scaling structured supply chains with farm partners in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat, handling thousands of tonnes in peak season. "With a strong domestic backbone, we're looking to explore exports soon, targeting the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia first, seeing steady demand for off-season supply. European exports still remain niche, as India fills seasonal gaps when freight and pricing align, while Spain, Morocco, and Greece dominate during their peaks."

© Navsanjivan Organic FPO

In the coming weeks, Rupesh expects wholesale prices to swing with supply: "Early season varieties typically command 20–30% higher prices, which ease as peak volumes flood markets. In key yards, prices are USD 0.08 to 0.16 per kg based on size, quality, and region."

"Peak supplies from multiple states from March through May could unlock real export chances, but only if farmers, traders, and logistics get their act together. With tighter quality checks and smoother supply chains, India can potentially grab a bigger share of the global watermelon market," Rupesh wraps up.

For more information:

Rupesh Sawant

Navsanjivan Organic FPO

Tel: +91 88 50 815 513

Email: [email protected]