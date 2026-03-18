"Reliable night frost protection high on the agenda after recent erratic weather"

Due to the prolonged and, as it now appears, erratic spring, many fruit growers are once again closely monitoring the risk of night frost before and during flowering. "One cold night at this stage can quickly have a major impact on the final harvest. With a long spring ahead, more and more growers are preparing early for the critical weeks when night frost can make the difference between a normal harvest and significant damage," says Ernst Slabbekoorn of Swift International.

© Swift International B.V.

"Since our launch in 2020, demand for our mechanical frost protection has been growing steadily each year. In fact, every even-numbered year has brought frost events. As a result, reliable frost protection is once again high on the agenda," Ernst continues. "Thanks to strong cooperation with our technical and financial partners, and sufficient scale, machines are currently readily available for delivery."

© Swift International B.V.

"Notably, more than 30% of orders now come from existing customers who are reinvesting or looking to further protect their acreage. Growers planning to deploy one, two, or more machines this spring can contact us to discuss options and fast delivery, while stocks last."

For more information

Ernst Slabbekoorn

Swift International

(Import, distribution, delivery)

Tel: +31 (0) 6 44138650 (WhatsApp)

[email protected]

www.frostfans.eu