Morocco sets US$75 per ton subsidy for tomato exports

Morocco has introduced a measure regulating financial support for fresh tomato exports through a joint decision published in the Official Bulletin. The framework defines the level and conditions of state aid aimed at promoting exports to markets outside the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The decision was signed by the Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development, and Water and Forests, the Minister of the Interior, and the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the Budget.

Under the measure, a subsidy of MAD 750 (US$75) per ton is granted for fresh tomatoes exported by Moroccan operators, subject to conditions outlined in the official text.

The financial support applies only to volumes exported above a reference threshold. This benchmark is calculated based on the average annual export volumes recorded between September 1, 2010, and August 31, 2020.

Only quantities exceeding this reference level are eligible for the subsidy. The decision also defines the official export season for fresh tomatoes.

Source: Pulse of Africa