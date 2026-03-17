Gordie Howe International Bridge moves closer to opening

While an actual opening date is still to be determined for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, crossing rates were released last week–a move that brings its opening one step closer.

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the Crown corporation responsible for the delivery of the project, announced that commercial trucks, oversized vehicles and larger passenger vehicles will pay a standard toll of $12 CAD/$8.75 USD per axle. It has also released a Breakaway toll discount program of $9.60 CAD/$6.90 USD per axle. Drivers of passenger vehicles will pay a standard toll of $8 CAD/$5.75 USD per crossing, while Breakaway members receive a 25 per cent discount with rates of $6 CAD/$4.35 USD.

"We look at a number of factors in setting rates," says Heather Grondin, Chief Relations Officer for Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. "Over the last few years, we have heard quite a bit from business stakeholders, commuters, and frequent cross-border travelers. We also looked at affordability with our rates and the amenities that we're offering. Like many aspects of opening a brand new crossing, we'll continue to assess them and see what feedback we get."

Standard loyalty program

The Breakaway loyalty or discount rates are also a fairly typical offering for new infrastructure offerings. "They are also an incentive for those who cross frequently to sign up for an account which helps save time too by moving through the toll booths more quickly and in an automated way," says Grondin.

© Gordie Howe International Bridge,

Indeed, as the bridge, which links Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan and is named after beloved Canadian and long-time Detroit Red Wings hockey player, goes through its final testing, commissioning and training phases ahead of its opening, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority continues to connect with industries such as the fresh produce industry about its new offering.

"Highway to highway connectivity of the bridge is a key feature," says Grondin. She notes that the extension of Ontario's Highway 401 will lead into the Canadian Port of Entry and directly connect onto the U.S.'s Interstate 75. "With that direct connection and thinking about long haul routes, I expect we'll have a significant amount of commercial traffic. Not having to stop and start at traffic lights will be very attractive to commercial vehicles," she adds.

Connecting with the produce industry

In its talks with the fresh produce industry specifically on both sides of the border as well as the general agriculture industry, the Authority also notes the fact that the facility has a number of agencies co-located within the ports of entry. This includes the Canada Border Services Agency and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency within the Canadian Port of Entry and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services within the U.S. Port of Entry.

"We've also shared more specific information about what our secondary inspection areas look like which includes large-scale imaging, animal pens and cold-storage areas," says Grondin. "We've been getting positive feedback about the fact that we've considered some of the unique needs of agri business and specifically fresh produce."

Ahead of the opening, the bridge is also hosting business sessions and webinars to review details for the opening. More information is available here.

For more information:

Gordie Howe International Bridge

Tel: +1 (844) 322-1773

[email protected]

https://www.gordiehoweinternationalbridge.com