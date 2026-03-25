Brazil highlights maritime security as Santos handles 29.6% of trade

Maritime shipping lane security is receiving increased attention as tensions affect key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. These routes support about 80 per cent of global trade and are central to the movement of energy, food, and agricultural inputs.

In Brazil, the Port of Santos plays a central role in international trade flows. In 2025, 29.6 per cent of the country's foreign trade passed through the port, which handled 186.4 million tons of cargo, up 3.6 per cent year on year. Vessel calls reached 5,708, while container throughput exceeded 5.9 million TEUs.

The main cargoes handled included soybeans at 44.9 million tons, sugar at 24.1 million tons, corn at 15.2 million tons, pulp at 9.8 million tons, and fertilizer at 8.3 million tons. These volumes reflect the port's role in supporting Brazil's agricultural export chain.

According to the harbor master for Sao Paulo, the port is classified as critical infrastructure, with any disruption potentially affecting trade flows, logistics systems, and supply chains.

"The Port of Santos is not merely a transit corridor. It is a critical infrastructure underpinning foreign trade, the trade balance, energy security, and the agricultural export chain. For that reason, a blockage would not simply mean logistical delays. It would mean higher costs, supply risks, loss of external competitiveness, cargo deterioration, congestion across inland supply chains, and heavier pressure on alternative ports without equivalent infrastructure," he said.

Brazil is connected to international markets through maritime routes linking Santos to Asia, Europe, North America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Asian route is a key corridor for agricultural exports, while other routes support trade in industrial goods, fuels, and production inputs.

Maritime shipping lanes, described as "highways of the sea," are central to global trade. About 80 per cent of international trade moves by sea, and in Brazil's case, around 95 per cent of foreign trade depends on maritime transport.

The Brazilian Navy is responsible for monitoring and protecting these routes through surveillance, inspection, and operational readiness. Activities include maritime area control and protection of traffic, supported by naval, air, and marine assets, as well as cooperation with international partners.

Chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Malacca are identified as areas where disruptions can affect global supply chains, including food and agricultural inputs.

Brazil's maritime area, known as the Blue Amazon, covers approximately 5.7 million square kilometers and includes offshore energy production and key navigation routes. The protection of these areas is linked to trade continuity, resource security, and the flow of exports and imports.

Source: Brazilian Navy News Agency, DatamarNews