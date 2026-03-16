West Virginia tests Veggie Meter in produce prescription program

West Virginia has become the first U.S. state permitted to use USDA funding to evaluate nutrition programs designed to increase fruit and vegetable intake. The initiative is being carried out through the FARMacy WV produce prescription program.

The West Virginia Department of Human Services is using a device called the Veggie Meter to measure the impact of FARMacy WV: Prescriptions for Produce. The program connects participants with fresh, locally produced fruits and vegetables and provides nutrition education as part of a medical care plan aimed at addressing food insecurity and chronic illness.

The Veggie Meter uses reflection spectroscopy combined with a non-invasive finger scan to measure skin carotenoid levels. Carotenoids are natural compounds found in fruits and vegetables and can be used as an indicator of produce consumption. Three Veggie Meters are currently operating in West Virginia.

"Data is one of the most powerful tools we have to inform decision-making and drive meaningful change in our public programs," said Alex J. Mayer, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services.

"This initiative represents another intentional step in West Virginia's broader journey to strengthen health outcomes and build a healthier future for our communities. Tools like the Veggie Meter help us better understand the impact of preventive programs and demonstrate that improving nutrition access can directly support long-term wellness in our communities."

Gina Wood, a registered dietitian and specialist with the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program, oversees the FARMacy WV program in the Mid-Ohio Valley region. She recently collected Veggie Meter scores from participants in Jackson County.

"Overall, the 23 participants were so curious about the new technology, and once I explained it, they were eager to test it out," Wood said.

"While the results are preliminary, participants significantly increased their scores over the course of the program. At the end, there were proud smiles, cheers, and high fives as they saw their scores improve and supported one another's progress."

FARMacy WV is supported in part by the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program and SNAP-Ed. The program was established in 2016 and expanded in 2020 to increase access to fresh foods and nutrition education across West Virginia.

Source: My Buckhannon