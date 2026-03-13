Easter demand up for North Carolina sweet potatoes

Sweet potato supply from North Carolina continues to tighten up. This follows a shorter 2024 crop from the state–one that was affected by tropical storms that season. "Most of us were pulling product from the 2025 crop to fill orders and get caught back up from the shortage of the 2024 crop," says Matt Solana, VP of operations/supply chain with the Jackson Farming Company. "There were enough sweet potatoes grown in 2025 that went into storage. However, because of that catch up, it's tightening up here."

© Jackson Farming Co.

At the same time demand continues to be good and increasing on sweet potatoes for both Jackson Farming Co. and the industry, thanks in part to industry efforts around nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes, recipe creation and more. Solana notes that this year's Easter pull is also going to be greater than that of 2025.

That said, a gap in supply isn't anticipated between the two crops. "There might be some change in specs for a few customers, such as a trade off in sizing before we get to the next crop. However there will be potatoes to make it through to the 2026 crop," he adds.

Pricing may increase

As for pricing, with the potential tighter supply ahead, it is considered too low, though from the standpoint of supply and demand right now, it's a decent market. "We would like to see it stronger. Pricing may inch up. Easter will be fine and it may move up after that because of how much goes out for Easter typically," says Solana.

© Jackson Farming Co.

Meanwhile, the company has already started transplanting its spring broccoli crop, most of which will come off around May 14-15 for a three-week season. The company also transplants a second broccoli crop in August and harvest on that product starts in the middle of October and runs through Christmas.

"Yesterday we also started seeding in the greenhouses on cantaloupes, honeydews and watermelons. They'll start transplanting Eastern cantaloupes on April 15th. Honeydews come right after that and then on the 22nd we start with the watermelons, both seedless and seeded," says Solana, adding that this year there are no acreage changes overall on its crops, though more watermelon acreage will be dedicated to seeded from seedless.

Sweet potato planting will start at the beginning of June, potentially earlier given the tightness in supply. Harvest will then run September through November 15th.

For more information:

Matt Solana

Jackson Farming Company

www.jfcmelons.com