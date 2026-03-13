"Apple shipments are now arriving, and the main ports are fully operational"

"A week after the start of the conflict, we can say that the Italian apple-growing sector, which is familiar with geopolitical instability and other crisis scenarios, has substantially withstood the jolt caused by the war," says Assomela president Ennio Magnani, addressing the latest developments caused by the war's escalation in the SWANA region.

"The difficulties arising over the Strait of Hormuz have worried the sector but have only indirectly affected the commercial activities of apple-producing consortia." Container shipments are currently underway, and the operational status of the main ports has been confirmed. It should be noted that apples have intrinsic qualities that allow them to be stored for long periods of time. This quality helps us cope with various unforeseen events and unplanned logistical changes. Obviously, we hope for a rapid reduction in the conflict, as an extended conflict could have unpleasant consequences," Magnani continues.

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Additionally, Giovanni Missanelli, the director of Assomela, says, "We are monitoring the situation day by day. Some situations are unpredictable. Fortunately, the timing of the season is on our side, as the trade season with these countries is now in its final phase." Products from the Southern Hemisphere were scheduled to arrive at the beginning of March, which will result in a gradual decrease in goods from Italy. We are therefore confident that we will continue the positive trend of recent months."

On 10 March, the Assomela Marketing Committee held its regular meeting with the sales and general managers of the main Italian apple producer organizations to review market trends over the past month.

As of 1 March, stock data indicated a positive outlook for February sales. In fact, apple stocks were 4.4% higher than the three-year average. However, Golden Delicious stock in Trentino-South Tyrol was 3.9% lower than the three-year average. Red Delicious apples had one of the lowest stock levels again at 38,432 tons, which was 40% lower than the three-year average. Expecting to deplete Gala stocks by mid-April, the region had 33,667 tons on hand, which is in line with the three-year average and equal to eight per cent of the total product.