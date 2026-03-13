"Eid al-Fitr boosts watermelon sales"

After a Brazilian melon season "best forgotten," the Costa Rican melon season has started well. "Last year, Costa Rica experienced a lot of rain at the start of the season, which led to highly variable quality upon arrival. This year, however, the quality is excellent. Fortunately, we are also seeing little to no delays," says Bertus Schipper of Zoutewelle.

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"The market is also good. Prices are quite solid for seedless watermelons and yellow melons. For example, yellow melons are selling for between €1.10 and €1.20 per kilo, while seedless watermelons are around €1.10. There is slightly more supply of Quetzali watermelons, but they are still at a reasonable level with prices of €0.80-€0.90 per kilo. We ourselves do not import Cantaloupe and Galia melons from Costa Rica," says the importer.

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"The outlook, therefore, looks good, and I expect prices to remain at this level for the time being. Hopefully, it will still take some time before Spain enters the market. Last year, watermelons from Almeria came onto the market exceptionally early, which put considerable pressure on prices. Now there has been quite a bit of rain, so that may also affect the start of the melon season."

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"For now, the supply and sales of melons are nicely balanced. Sunshine is expected again next week, which is always positive for melon sales. At the end of next week, it is also Eid al-Fitr, which traditionally boosts watermelon sales among our ethnic customers," Bertus concludes.

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For more information:

Bertus Schipper

Zoutewelle

Handelsweg 140

2988 DC Ridderkerk

Tel: +31 (0) 180 642364

[email protected]

www.zoutewelle.com