U.S. apple storage down four percent over March 2025

According to a monthly survey, the total number of apples in storage on March 1, 2026, was 108 million bushels, 4 percent less than last March's total of 113 million bushels and 6 percent more than the 5-year average for that date.

© U.S. Apple Association

Fresh apple holdings this March totaled 73 million bushels, 9 percent less than the inventories reported for last March. Processing holdings totaled 35 million bushels, 9 percent more than last year on March 1.

Click here to read the full report.

For more information:
Christopher Gerlach
US Apple Association
Tel: +1 (703) 442-8850
[email protected]
www.usapple.org

Publication date:

