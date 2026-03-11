U.S. apple storage down four percent over March 2025

According to a monthly survey, the total number of apples in storage on March 1, 2026, was 108 million bushels, 4 percent less than last March's total of 113 million bushels and 6 percent more than the 5-year average for that date.
Fresh apple holdings this March totaled 73 million bushels, 9 percent less than the inventories reported for last March. Processing holdings totaled 35 million bushels, 9 percent more than last year on March 1.
