US$531 million disaster aid approved for Georgia farmers

U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) announced more than US$531 million in federal disaster relief funding for agricultural producers in Georgia affected by Hurricane Helene. The funding will be distributed through a block grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The assistance comes nearly two years after Hurricane Helene affected parts of South and East-Central Georgia. The program follows earlier requests from lawmakers for federal disaster support for producers in the region.

"This announcement is welcome news for the Georgia producers and farmers that have been forced to wait far too long for this desperately needed relief," said Senator Warnock. "I'm glad to see that the application for these block grants will open in the coming weeks."

"Less than 90 days after Hurricane Helene devastated Georgia agriculture, Senator Warnock and I passed disaster funding for Georgia farmers," said Senator Ossoff. "Now, over a year late, USDA is finally getting those funds to Georgia farmers. I am glad Georgia farmers are getting the help they've long deserved."

Hurricane Helene caused damage across multiple agricultural sectors in Georgia. Approximately one-third of the state's pecan and cotton crops were destroyed. More than 100 poultry houses were damaged or destroyed, and about 1.5 million acres of timber were affected. Total economic losses to the state's agricultural sector are estimated at US$5.5 billion.

The storm also caused loss of life. More than 250 people died during the event, including 37 residents in Georgia.

The Georgia Hurricane Helene Block Grant Program will open for applications on March 16, 2026. The application period will remain open for six weeks and will close at midnight on April 27, 2026.

For more information:

Senator Reverend Warnock

Tel: +1 770 694 7828

Email: [email protected]

www.warnock.senate.gov